Fires set in LDS Church meetinghouse in Elko, Nev.; police seek leads

ELKO, Nevada, Feb. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Elko Police Department is searching for suspects after two fires were set at a church meetinghouse.

Elko emergency responders were dispatched to at 3210 Sagecrest Drive at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, and reported to the meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Upon arrival, EPD Officers found two fires had been purposely started inside the church,” a statement from Elko police says.

“The suspect(s) entered the church by breaking through a glass exterior door and removed several items, which were arranged in the parking lot, in addition to the acts of arson.

“Fire Department Personnel extinguished the fires, which resulted in significant smoke damage to the interior of the structure.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact EPD Detectives at 775-777-7310 or Elko Dispatch at

775-777-7300.