First responders on scene after skier hits tree, suffers critical injuries in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and Rescue crews have responded to a mountainous area in Utah County to help treat and transport a man who was badly injured in a ski accident.

“Working to get 40-year-old man down from mountain below Spanish Fork Peak above Mapleton. He was skiing and hit a tree, suffering a head injury,” a 7:51 p.m. tweet from Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon says.

“Working to hoist the victim. LifeFlight has dropped a care package. Details to follow.”

This is a developing story. Gephardt Daily will have updates as information becomes available.