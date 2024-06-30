Flood watch for southeastern Utah in effect Sunday until Monday afternoon

MOAB, Utah, June 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A flood watch is in effect Sunday through Monday afternoon in southeastern Utah, including Canyonlands National Park and Natural Bridges National Monument.

The warning also applies to the La Sall and Abajo mountains, and portions of Colorado.

Grand County officials say abundant monsoonal moisture is expected to produce heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, and may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, including slot canyons and arroyos.

“Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded,” the alert from Grand County Emergency Management says.

Residents or those visiting the areas are encouraged to monitor weather forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action, officials said.