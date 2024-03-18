fbpx
File photo: Gephardt Daily
Former Logan PD officer indicted after alleged sexual abuse of woman picked up in squad car

By Nancy Van Valkenburg

LOGAN, Utah, March 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A former Logan City Police officer has been indicted after an April incident in which he allegedly insisted two women to get into his squad car, then groped one.

Carlos Jonathan Cubias, 27, was indicted Friday:

  • Forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony
  • Four counts of unlawful access or use of criminal investigations and technical service division records, a misdemeanor, a class B misdemeanor
  • Texting or emailing while driving, a class C misdemeanor

According to court documents, Cubias was driving in his patrol car at about 2 a.m. April 30 of last year when “he spotted two young women walking alone. Defendant made a U-turn in his squad car and called the young women over.

“Defendant insisted the young women get in his vehicle and began driving them to their destination. Defendant began asking the young women sexually-charged questions. Once they reached the destination, defendant demanded one of the young women (victim) give him her number.

“While victim was putting her number in his phone, defendant put his hand under the waistband of her pants. Victim tried to move away. Defendant grabbed victim’s butt as she walked away.”

The affidavit says Cubias later looked up personal information on the female victim four times on the Utah Criminal Justice Information System. He was also charged with texting her while driving his patrol car on a highway.

According to reports, Cubias resigned the next month, after accusations came to light.

Cubias is scheduled for an initial court appearance on April 29 in Box Elder County.

Nancy Van Valkenburg
Managing editor Nancy Van Valkenburg is an award-winning multimedia journalist with more than 30 consecutive years in the field.

