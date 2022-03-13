Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

March 13 (UPI) — Former President Barack Obama announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a post on Twitter, the 44th president described experiencing minor symptoms leading up to the positive test and confirmed his wife, former first lady Michell Obama, had tested negative.

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he wrote.

Obama continued that he was “grateful” that he and the former first lady are vaccinated against the virus and encouraged other Americans to seek the same protection.

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he wrote.