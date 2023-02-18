Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, enters hospice care

ATLANTA, Georgia, Feb. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former President Jimmy Carter has elected to receive hospice care at his home rather than undergo more medical interventions at hospitals , according to the Jimmy Carter Foundation.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” says the statement from his foundation, which does not reveal the nature of his ailments.

“He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Carter, 98, served as the 39th president, between 1977 and 1981. Since leaving office, he has remained busy in political and social projects, including working, hands on, to help build homes for those in need.

In 2002, Carter was honored with a Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work.

His previous governmental service includes being Governor of Georgia from 1971-1975, and a Georgia State Senator from 1963–1967.

