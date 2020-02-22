Former Skyridge High School health teacher pleads guilty to 2018 murder of former husband’s girlfriend

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Chelsea Cook. Photo: Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A former high school teacher has pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of her ex-husband’s girlfriend in front of the former couple’s 3-year-old twins.

Chelsea Watrous Cook, 33, a former health teacher in Lehi at Skyridge High School, has pleaded guilty to the aggravated murder of 26-year-old Lisa Vilate Williams in Midvale apartment on Nov. 25, 2018.

Probable cause documents say Cook entered ex-husband Travis Cook’s apartment while he was in the parking lot, where she had arranged by text to meet him.

Other Stories of Interest:  Cache County man accepts plea deal, admits to recording undressed teen at gym where he worked

Court documents say Chelsea Cook was asked to leave by her victim, but locked herself in the bathroom briefly before pulling out a handgun and shooting Williams.

On Friday, Cook pleaded guilty to seven charges: aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, three firearms felonies, and two counts of committing violent offenses in the presence of children.

Cook is expected to face a sentencing hearing in May.

Lisa Vilate Williams. Photo: Obituary

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here