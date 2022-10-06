Former student in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus

Before authorities arrived, however, they received another emergency call that a shooting had just occurred inside the same hall.

Armed with a handgun, the suspect fled in a vehicle shortly after 2 p.m., but was apprehended about 3 hours later 120 miles west, near Gila Bend. The victim, meanwhile, was rushed to Banner University Medical System hospital where doctors were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead.

Police did not reveal how many shots were fired nor the number of times the victim had been hit.

An investigation continues, with police looking into the motive and a possible relationship between the victim and the alleged shooter.

At the time of the shooting, classes were dismissed for the day and the campus UAlert system sent text messages to students to warn them to lockdown and stay away from the area.

Classes were expected to resume Thursday.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey went to Twitter to express his sympathies to the victim’s friends and family, and also thanked law enforcement officers for their quick response.

“Arizona is praying for the family and friends of the professor and those affected by today’s tragedy in Tucson,” he wrote.