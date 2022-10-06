Former student in custody after University of Arizona professor shot to death on campus

Oct. 6 (UPI) — A professor at the University of Arizona was shot to death on the Tucson campus Wednesday, and one of his former students has been arrested in connection with the killing.
The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Murad Dervish, according to the Arizona Police Department, who also confirmed that he had once been a student of the victim, Thomas Meixner, who served as head of the school’s hydrology and atmospheric sciences department.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday when University police received a call about an unauthorized person inside the John W. Harshbarger Building.
“The student wasn’t allowed to be in that building,” Arizona Police Department Chief Paula Blafas said at a press briefing. “The caller wanted the man escorted out of the building by police.”