Former UVU wrestler pleads guilty to reduced charge after 2018 assault at music festival

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A former member of the Utah Valley University wrestling team has pleaded guilty to forcible sexual abuse in a case based on a 2018 attack.

Dayton Lee Racer, 23, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the second-degree felony, reduced from an original charge of first-degree felony rape, as part of a plea deal. The Orem man’s sentencing is set for April 29 of this year.

Racer was charged in connection with an attack on June 24, 2018, at the Bonanza Campout, which was held at the River’s Edge Resort at Deer Park Campground, near Heber City.

The probable cause statement in the case says the 20-year-old victim attended the event with friends and, on the last day of the festival, entered a tent belonging to Racer.

“She stated that she had told him multiple times that she was not there for anything sexual, just to have fun,” the probable cause statement says. “She told me they did some Molly’s and drank alcohol. She told me that the next thing she remembered was waking up in the tent in the morning,” with Racer sexually assaulting her.

Molly is the street name for a form of ecstasy.

Dayton also has been charged in other sexual assault cases.

