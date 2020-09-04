Four USU students test positive after wastewater shows elevated levels of COVID-19

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A total of four Utah State University students have tested positive after monitoring for COVID-19 detected elevated levels of the virus in wastewater samples from four residence halls on the Logan campus.

“USU has received test results from more than 80% of the students in the four residence halls who were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday,” said a news release from the university. “As of noon today, Thursday, Sept. 3, there are four students who have reported positive results. The 287 students living in Morgan, Jones, Rich, and Davis Halls have been asked to submit their test results to the university through USU’s COVID-19 questionnaire.”

The university is releasing students from quarantine on a suite-by-suite basis after everyone in the suite reports a negative test result, as long as they are not tied to a positive case through contact tracing, the news release said.

“Twenty-nine suites in the four residence halls have now been released from quarantine, representing just over half of the students living there,” the news release said.

The university supports students in either quarantine or self-isolation through academic accommodations, resources, and meal delivery for on-campus students organized by USU’s COVID Care Team.

On Sunday, USU asked 287 students in four residence halls to quarantine due to elevated levels of the coronavirus RNA in wastewater, or sewage, sampled from that area of campus. Intermountain Healthcare began testing students on Sunday and stayed late to test almost half of the students. The remaining students were tested on Monday. The university worked with the Utah Department of Health and Bear River Health Department on an appropriate response for the situation.

Researchers are monitoring COVID-19 infection trends at USU by analyzing sewage samples taken from on-campus student housing facilities, said a news release Aug. 30. USU is one of five universities nationwide to publicly announce a wastewater monitoring program.

USU sent a safety alert to students, faculty, and staff at the Logan campus Sunday with more information about how the situation is being addressed.

The university asks students and employees to fill out the COVID-19 questionnaire if they:

Have COVID-19 symptoms.

Have been tested for COVID-19 and are waiting for results.

Have received a positive COVID-19 test result.

Have had close contact with an individual who has a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.

Have been asked to quarantine or isolate.

The university plans to extend the monitoring program and is identifying sampling locations at its Price and Blanding campuses.

Learn more about USU’s efforts to prevent COVID-19 here.