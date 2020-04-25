Gail Miller Resource Center has its first confirmed case of COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Gail Miller Resource Center has identified its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, it was announced Friday night.

The Salt Lake County Health Department is “working directly with the services providers and will be testing individuals who are considered at risk for exposure, which includes about a hundred clients,” Salt Lake County Communications Director Chloe Morroni said in a news release.

According to the news release, it is because of procedures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that a positive case of the virus was delayed this long.

The procedures included:

Extra cleaning

Further separation inside the resource center

Daily screenings for temperature or other symptoms

Testing as needed

No further information was released Friday night.

The Gail Miller Resource Center, at 242 Paramount Ave., has 200 beds and provides services for both men and women. Completed in August 2019, it is one of three new shelters built to provide services for the homeless prior to the closure and demolition of The Road Home shelter in downtown Salt Lake City last November.