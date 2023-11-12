Gaza doctor: ‘We need help, no one hears us’; hospitals face dire situation

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Two of Gaza‘s top hospitals are facing a “catastrophic situation” with power outages and medication, food and water shortages as Israeli ground battles and air strikes continued Sunday.

The World Health Organization said it lost communication with the Gaza’s biggest medical center, Al-Shifa Hospital, in northern Gaza. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Gaza City’s Al-Quds Hospital is “out of service and no longer operational” because of “the depletion of available fuel and power outage.”

“The problem is [we need] to be sure that we can evacuate the neonatal patients because we have about 37 to 40 premature babies,” he said.

“We have about 17 other patients in the ICU, and we have about 600 postoperative patients who need medical care. So the situation is very bad. We need help. No one hears us.”