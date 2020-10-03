Gov. Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19 after helping president prep for debate; Trump spends first night at Walter Reed

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Less than 24 hours after Pres. Donald Trump was transported by helicopter to Walter Reed Army Medical Center with COVID-19, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has revealed his coronavirus test came back positive.

Christie reportedly had spend time coaching Trump prior to Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Also testing positive this week were first lady Melania Trump, who remains in quarantine at the White House, and Utah Sen. Mike Lee, who announced his diagnosis and quarantine on Friday.

The most recent COVID-19 tests given to Biden, and his wife, Jill, came back negative.

At least a dozen people linked to events attended by President Donald Trump over the past week have tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the events that appear to be linked to the spread of the virus are the Rose Garden announcement of Amy Coney Barrett as Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court and Tuesday’s presidential debate in Ohio.

Others testing positive for COVID-19 include Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and a reporter. Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien also tested COVID-19 positive early Saturday, broadening number of COVID-19 cases linked to the White House.

The current outbreak began with the announcement of a positive diagnosis for senior advisor Hope Hicks on Thursday.

Christie announced his test results on Twitter Saturday morning.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19,” he wrote. “I want to thank all my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary people apprised of my condition.”