Gov. Herbert announces Economic Response Task Force plan to fight COVID-19 impact

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Gary Herbert on Tuesday announced a comprehensive economic plan to accompany Utah’s public health response to COVID-19.

The plan, called Utah Leads Together, was prepared by the Utah Economic Response Task Force under Herbert’s direction.

The “Together” part of the name refers to all Utahns.

An introduction to the plan says that, for it to be successful, Utahns must take three major actions: Rigorously follow public health guidelines and measure transmission rates; stay engaged with the economy; and assist those in need.

The Utah Leads Together plan has three phases:

The Urgent Phase , which we are in now, began March 16. The objective is to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, and reduce the impact of the virus with a coordinated public health response.

The Stabilization Phase includes maintaining progress that's already been made, providing promising medical treatments, and continuing to lay groundwork for a complete economic recovery.

The Recovery Phase will provide a return to stability and positive growth.

