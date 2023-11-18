Grand Canyon hiker found deceased after beacon alert from Bright Angel Trail

GRAND CANYON, Arizona, Nov. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was found deceased after emergency crews responded to his personal locator beacon Thursday afternoon.

The beacon signal, received by the Grand Canyon Regional Communication Center, led crews to the Bright Angel Trail, approximately 1.5 miles north of Havasupai Gardens, in Arizona.

“A hiker was reported unresponsive, and a rescuer immediately responded on foot from Havasupai Gardens,” a National Park Service news release says.

“Additional National Park Service (NPS) search and rescue personnel responded via helicopter. Upon arrival, rangers pronounced the hiker deceased.”

The victim has been identified as 65-year-old, James Handschy of Oracle, Arizona who was attempting to hike from the South Rim to the river and back.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.