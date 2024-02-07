Grand County Sheriff notifying next of kin after crash of jet

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Feb.7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff‘s Office is notifying next of kin after the crash of a small jet.

The GCSO statement, posted at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, confirms a pilot and co-pilot were on board, but does not address the number of deaths requiring next-of-kin notifications.

The craft is a Hawker 900XP fixed wing multi-engine aircraft. One aviation website describes the craft as “jet is reliable and ideal for those seeking a luxurious and roomy flight.”

“Names of the involved parties are still part of the investigation,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “Next of kin notification will take precedence over the release of involved parties. Updated information will be provided as soon as possible.”

The jet went down in a remote area near the Colorado border, the statement says. The plane is a chartered aircraft that was en route from Tacoma, Washington, from the Grand Junction Regional Airport.