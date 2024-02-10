Granite calls for State School Board member Natalie Cline to resign

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Feb. 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Meeting in a special session Friday, the Granite School District Board of Education passed a resolution condemning State School Board member Natalie Cline.

The board called the 4:30 p.m. meeting just for the resolution, which passed on a 6-1 vote. It reads:

“WHEREAS, We recently witnessed a deplorable form of bullying from State School Board Member, Natalie Cline, and her followers on a social media post that targeted a student from Granite School District.

“WHEREAS, Every child deserves and has the right to learn and participate in a safe educational environment.

“THEREFORE, We condemn anyone who would bully or target any student for any reason, but especially those in positions of power who are specifically elected to represent and protect our children.

“WE RESOLVE, That such behavior is cowardly, harmful and unacceptable. We call on our colleagues from school boards throughout the state and other elected officials to join us in demanding Board member Cline’s immediate resignation from the State Board of Education.”

Cline quested the gender of a female student athlete on on social media earlier this week that she’s since deleted, adding to her her previous controversial LGBTQ statements. The post drew right-wing reactions that caused the school district to take steps to ensure the student’s safety.

The Granite board’s meeting was announced shortly after 8 a.m. online, drawing a packed house which broke out in applause at the end of the five-minute meeting when the resolution was passed. The session was live streamed on graniteschools.org.

Board member Kim Chandler was the no vote, calling the resolution “rash” with the possibility of legal action pending on the controversy, which she did not specify.

Board President Nicole McDermott responded that the issue was the “physical and mental safety” of students, not politics. Students, she said, need to know officials “stand beside them and are willing to stand in front to protect them.”