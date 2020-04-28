Granite School District teacher arrested, facing multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, April 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A math teacher with the Granite School District was arrested Monday in Weber County.

Jared Biggs is suspected of sexual exploitation of a minor and enticing a minor, according to a news release from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 5 of this year, WCSO detectives and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force conducted an undercover operation targeting those who were seeking to entice minors over the Internet.

“During the course of the investigation, an adult male contacted Detective Will Smith, who was posing as a 13-year-old female,” the news release says. “The male, knowing the age of the decoy, requested sexually explicit photographs.”

The male also sent several sexually explicit photographs of himself.

Detective Smith, with assistance from the Child Exploitation Task Force, identified the suspect as Jared Biggs.

On Monday, Biggs was arrested at his home.

According to the news release, Biggs admitted to communicating with underage girls on several social media sites, and admitted to sending and requesting sexually explicit photos. He also admitted to being a math teacher in the Granite School District.

Biggs was booked into the Weber County Jail on four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of enticing a minor.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.