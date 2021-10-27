Gunman in Boise mall shooting dies in hospital

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The accused gunman in an Idaho mall shooting on Monday died Tuesday at a local hospital, according to a statement from the Boise Police Department.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the suspect as Jacob Bergquist, 27. He was injured during an exchange of gunfire with a police officer Monday at the Boise Towne Square Mall, the BPD said.

The two deceased victims were identified Tuesday as 26-year-old Jo Acker and 49-year-old Roberto Padilla Arguelles.

Three other people were injured in the shooting, as well as a Boise police officer. Two were identified as a 52-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman; both were injured while inside a store and had non life-threatening injuries.

The third person was a 68-year-old woman who was shot while inside her car, the statement said. She also had non life-threatening injuries.

The Boise officer was treated and released, police officials said.

Officers first responded to the mall on a shots fired call at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

“Callers indicated a white male adult, dressed in black, in possession of guns, had fired multiple shots inside of the building,” police said.

A preliminary investigation showed the gunman shot a security officer on the first floor of the mall, who later died at the scene. The gunman then continued firing multiple rounds inside the mall, hitting a glass escalator and a second victim who died at a hospital.

Officers arrived at 1:53 p.m. and confronted the gunman. An exchange of gunfire took place between the gunman and at least one officer, investigators said.

At a news conference Monday, Boise City Police Chief Ryan Lee confirmed the two fatalities, the injury of the police officer, and additional injuries.

“At this time we believe that there was only a single shooter involved, and that there is no ongoing threat or danger to the community at large from this incident,” Lee said.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean spoke after the police chief.

“I speak to the families of those who will hurt today,” she said. “Never, should one have to, or does not expect when they’re saying goodbye to their loved one who’s headed to work. Who’s headed up to shop, and that they’ll get a call like they did today. Countless people found themselves in a situation, they never would have, nor should have expected.

“I want to thank the shopkeepers, the people in the mall that reacted so quickly, to take care of folks that were there. You showed, in a tough and chaotic moment, how much you care and what you’re willing to do to support and care for for strangers.

“I also want to thank the Boise police department and first responders, who came quickly, who showed compassion to so many people that were scared at a really tough moment. And you did everything you could to keep people safe.”

McLean said she feels bad for anyone who lost a loved one, who saw the crime, or who was asked to shelter in place.

“I am deeply, deeply sorry for the pain and trauma that you’ve experienced. No one should have to experience that pain in trauma, and particularly those whose family members are lost today. I am so sorry.”

East Idaho News agreed to share its recording of the news conference, which can be viewed below.