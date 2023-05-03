Gunman sought after 1 killed, 3 wounded at Atlanta medical office

May 3 (UPI) — The Atlanta Police Department said Wednesday one person was killed and three others were wounded by a gunman inside a downtown medical office building.

As of 2 p.m. EDT, police were still searching for the shooter, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson.

“There have been no additional shots fired since the initial incident unfolded. We are currently aware of four shooting victims related to this situation. Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene. Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims,” Atlanta police said on Twitter.

Police said the shooter is believed to still be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The shooting occurred at 12:42 p.m. EDT inside a building on West Peachtree Street between 12th and 13th Streets.

Police deployed a large number of heavily armed officers to the area.

