Head-on crash in West Haven leaves woman dead, man seriously injured

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Dec. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One driver died and another was hospitalized in serious condition after a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon just north of Roy.

A northbound Ford pickup truck at about 1750 north on State Route 126 crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound Toyota Sequoia in the 4:33 p.m. incident, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.

“Why he crossed the center line is something we’re still determining,” he said.

The pickup driver was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, Roden said, although his injuries were later determined to be non life-threatening.

The female driver of the Toyota was transported by ambulance but died either en route or at a hospital, he said. No identifying information was immediately available. Both were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

Both vehicles rolled after impact, the Toyota down an embankment and the truck ending up on its roof on the roadway.

Travel in both directions on SR-126, known locally as 1900 West, was blocked for at least three hours to facilitate investigation and clearing the scene, with both vehicles likely totaled and towed from the site.