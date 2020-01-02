Heber City Municipal Airport closed after twin-engine plane slides off runway

HEBER CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Heber City Municipal Airport remained closed Thursday afternoon after a twin-engine Cessna 525C slid off the runway during its landing earlier in the day.

Detective Tammy Thacker, Heber City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that only three people were on the plane, and they were unhurt.

There was only minor damage to the fixed-wing plane, which has seating for 11 people. The craft is co-owned by a company out of Atherton, California, according to online records.