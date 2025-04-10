Helicopter crashes in the Hudson River; fatalities feared

April 10 (UPI) — A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near New York City Thursday afternoon and likely resulted in a loss of life, the New York Police Department announced.

The Associated Press, citing an unnamed source, said that all six aboard the craft died as a result of the incident.

“The New York Fire Department said it received a report of the crash at 3:17 p.m,” the AP article says. “All six people aboard were killed, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.”

The New York Police Department posted on social media that people should expect traffic delays.

“Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding area,” the NYPD said Thursday afternoon in a post on X.

Rescue and/or recovery efforts are underway after the helicopter crashed in the river near Pier 40 at about 3:15 p.m. EDT, the New York Post reported.

The Coast Guard stopped vessel traffic and established a safety zone around the crash site.

Additional details are unknown but will be updated as they are announced.