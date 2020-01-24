Herriman City police looking for missing, endangered teen

HERRIMAN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Herriman City Police officials are asking the public to help them located a missing 16-year-old boy who is considered endangered.

“Asher Strong, age 16, was last seen Jan., 23, 2020 in Herriman, Utah,” the statement says. “He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has blue eyes and strawberry blond hair.”

No additional details in the case were shared.

Anyone who has information on the missing teen is asked to call police at 801-840-4000, or to contact the Center for Search & Investigations at 512-887-3519.

The law enforcement case number is #HR20-716.

 

