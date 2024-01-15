Attempted homicide suspect shot, killed by police outside Riverdale gas station

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man wanted in an attempted homicide was killed Sunday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting outside a Riverdale gas station.

Officers with the Weber-Morgan Narcotic Strike Force and Ogden Metro Gang Unit were assisting the Utah County Major Crimes Unit in the arrest at the Sinclair station at 686 W. Riverdale Road about 3:40 p.m., the Ogden City Police Department said in a news release.

The man was shot multiple times and died at the scene, police said. The shooting involved three Ogden officers and one Pleasant Grove police officer.

The Weber County Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol Team is investigating the shooting.

A press conference regarding the shooting is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Ogden City Police Department.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.