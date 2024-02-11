Houston police respond to shooting near Joel Osteen’s megachurch

Police were alerted to a shooting around 2:24 p.m. in the area of the church, located at 3700 Southwest Freeway near Eldoe Street., NBC News reported.

Within moments, a panoply of law enforcement officials descended on the area and blocked most of the surrounding streets.

Authorities couldn’t say immediately whether anyone else was shot.

The situation was still developing at 4:39 p.m. EST, and details were not immediately available.

“This is an ongoing, active scene. Please avoid the area,” Houston Police said in a statement posted to X.

It was not clear exactly where the shooting occurred or whether gunshots had been fired inside the church.

The church confirmed shots were fired, adding, “Please pray for Lakewood and our community,” according to ABC News 7 in Chicago.