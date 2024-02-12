Houston police shoot, kill female shooter inside Joel Osteen’s megachurch

Feb. 11 (Gephardt Daily/UPI) — Houston police responded to a shooting at pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church on Sunday, according to police.

According to a statement by Houston Police, a woman traveling with a 5-year-old boy entered the church, produced a long rifle and began shooting at people. A bullet hit a 57-year-old man in the leg.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, also told bystanders she had a bomb.

The woman was was fatally shot by police who were working at the church. The boy who arrived with the woman was shot and critically injured. The man and boy were both transported to local hospitals.

Officers have been placed on leave pending the results of the investigation.

Police were alerted to a shooting around 2:24 p.m. in the area of the church, located at 3700 Southwest Freeway near Eldoe St., NBC News reported.

Within moments, law enforcement officials descended on the area and blocked most of the surrounding streets.

A news conference conducted by the maylor, police and Pastor Olsteen can be viewed below.

It was not clear exactly where the shooting occurred or whether gunshots had been fired inside the church.