Hundreds reported killed in Israeli air strikes’ against Hamas in Gaza

March 18 (UPI) — Israel Defense Forces conducted a wave of “extensive strikes” throughout the Gaza Strip early Tuesday as they targeted Hamas terrorists in the country’s first major attack since the start of a cease-fire.

“Tonight we returned to fighting in Gaza due to Hamas’ refusal to release the hostages and threats to harm IDF soldiers and Israeli communities,” Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement. “If Hamas does not release all the hostages, the gates of hell will open in Gaza.”

“The IDF is currently attacking Hamas terrorist organization targets throughout the Gaza Strip, with the aim of achieving the war goals as determined by the political echelon, including the release of all our hostages — living and dead.”

Netanyahu’s office issued a second statement saying the operational plans for the attacks were presented over the weekend by the IDF to Israel’s political leaders, who signed off on them.

“Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength.”

The IDF confirmed the attack in a statement on Telegram, saying it and the Israeli Security Agency were “conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.”

Israel’s “increasing military force” Tuesday raises doubts about the state of a fragile cease-fire as the prime minister and Katz have accused Hamas of repeatedly rejecting mediation offers and refusing to release hostages.

Hamas “rejected all offers,” Netanyahu and Katz said in reference to Hamas hostage negotiations with Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East. “From now on, Israel will act against Hamas with increasing military force.”

The Gazan Ministry of Health said at least 320 Palestinians, including children, were killed in the strikes with more than 50 others injured.

According to the Civil Defense in Gaza, more than 15 people, including five children, were killed and a number of people were “trapped under the rubble of homes that were bombed in various areas.”

The Al-Awda Hospital said it was treating more than 70 injured people following strikes on homes in Nuseirat refugee camp.

Amid the attacks, Danny Danon, Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said a Security Council meeting will be convened to discuss the situation in Gaza, adding that if they want to stop the war, they must ensure the hostages held by Hamas are released.

“We will show no mercy on our enemies,” he said in a recorded video. “Let me very clear: Israel will not stop until all of our hostages are back home.”

The war began Oct. 7, 2023, with Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people. Another 251 were taken hostage. Around 60, some believed dead are still held by the militant group in Gaza, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

The fighting came to fragile armistice in mid-January in an agreement that included rounds of hostages and prisoners exchanges.

Disagreement over an extension to the cease-fire plan resulted in Netanyahu cutting off all aid to Gaza.