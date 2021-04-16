Idaho investigators: Body found believed to be that of missing 8-year-old girl; suspect charged with murder

EMMETT, Idaho, April 15, 2021 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) – The East Idaho News reports that investigators say they have found the body believed to be that of an 8-year-old girl who disappeared from Emmett on Monday.

During a Thursday evening news conference, Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said the remains still need to be identified, but investigators believe it’s Taryn Summers Quinton.

“A suspect was arrested in Ada County,” Wunder said.

He did not share the suspect’s identity but a search of the Ada County Jail roster shows a 54-year-old Emmett woman named Connie Smith was booked Thursday evening on a first-degree murder charge, the East Idaho News noted.

Taryn’s siblings, 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton and 14-year-old Taylor Summers Quinton, were reported as runways last fall. They were not found with Taryn but Wunder believes they are safe.

“Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Wunder said.

Investigators have said little about the case, but EastIdahoNews.com uncovered court documents that show Taylor, Taryn and a younger sibling all tested positive for hard drugs in 2019, leading to an “injury to a child” conviction against their mother. The mother’s current spouse is currently in Idaho Department of Correction custody on an unrelated case.

Family members have said on social media that the children were not living with their mother at the time of their disappearances.

“I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days,” Wunder said. “At this time, I know you have a lot of questions, I am going to thank you in advance for your patience in getting answers to those questions as this is still a very active case.”