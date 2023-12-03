Idaho officials release booking photos of Jeremy Best, suspected of pregnant wife’s murder, baby son’s kidnapping

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Dec. 3, 2023 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — Booking photos of Jeremy Albert Best, accused in the death of his pregnant wife and the kidnapping of his 10-month-old son who was later found dead, have been released by the Bonneville County (Idaho) Sheriff’s Office.

Best was arrested Saturday morning, after a group of hunters found him naked in a sleeping bag by the side of the road. Police found the body of 10-month-old Zeke Gregory Best nearby, East Idaho News has reported.

Authorities had been searching for Best since Thursday night, when the Teton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call and found Best’s wife, Kali Jean Randall, had been killed and Zeke was missing.

Best, police say, took Zeke and went on the run after killing Randall. His arrest ended a 24-hour Amber Alert.

After being cleared by medical personnel, Best was taken to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for the outstanding homicide warrant out of Teton County. It is unknown how many charges he may ultimately face.

Best will remain in custody until his arraignment, which is expected to be on Monday.

Randall’s brother, Brian Randall, released a statement on behalf of her family:

“We thank all of you for walking with us during this time,” it says. “Our Zeke is now at rest with his loving mama and unborn sibling. The pain we feel is unimaginable and we thank everyone for their support. You will never know how you have lifted our family up during this time.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we ask for privacy as we take time to process and grieve.”