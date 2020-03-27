Idaho reports first 3 COVID-19 deaths

IDAHO, March 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s northern neighbor, Idaho, has reported its first three deaths as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

A statement from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shares limited information on the first three victims, whose privacy is protected by law.

The victims are:

A man over the age of 60 from Blaine County. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues.

A man over the age of 80 from Blaine County. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues.

A man over the age of 70 from Canyon County with underlying health issues.

“This is very sad news, and we send our condolences to the families and friends of each of these individuals,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health in DHW.

“This underscores the importance of Gov. Little’s order to stay home – we all have to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home order and signed an extreme emergency declaration on Wednesday. The stay-home order was effective immediately and will stay in place for at least 21 days.

Little and public health officials will assess whether to extend the order near the end of the 21-day period. The official order, a list of essential services, and an FAQ are available on coronavirus.idaho.gov.

For information and updates on Utah, which has suffered one coronavirus death, click here.

The number of deaths by state, as of Friday morning, can be viewed below:

The numbers were provided by statista.com. Click the link to check for updated numbers.