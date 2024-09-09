Idaho State Police: Amber Alert issued after girl, 4, taken by man, 55

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Laney Landry, believed to be with 55-year-old Rand Gruber, and missing out of Idaho‘s Owyhee County.

“Gruber took Landry ‘artifact hunting’ in the area of Bachman Grade in Owyhee County after an argument about taking the child, and was told he would return her at 7:30 p.m. 9/8/2024,” Sunday, the statement says.

“Gruber has no custodial rights. Laney Landry’s mother has not been able to reach Gruber, and Law Enforcement has not been able to locate them.”

Landry is Black, and stands 3 feet 6 inches tall. She weighs about 35 pounds and has curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with hearts, and jeans.

She was last seen in a White 2010 Ford Escape with Idaho plate number 1ALZN3U.

“If you have seen Gruber or the vehicle, please contact 911,” the police statement says.

Gruber is White, and stands 5 feet 9 inches. He weighs about 200 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.