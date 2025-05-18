Idaho State Police IDs people killed in May 1 collision between pickup, tour van

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho, May 17, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Idaho State Police Department has issued what it calls its final update on a May 1 two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry’s Lake.

Seven people died after the incident, which happened after a Dodge Ram pickup crossed over a centerline, into a lane of oncoming traffic, striking a tourist van.

In the van, eight occupants survived, some with serious injuries.

The more recent release says that, following collaborative efforts through the Fremont County Coroner’s Office with Ada County Coroner’s Office and Idaho State Police Forensic Services, the following people have been identified as the deceased:

Ivana Wen, age 28, of Milan, Italy

Jianping Li, age 71, of Guangxi, China

Xiaoming Jiang, age 66, of Guilin, Guangxi Province, China

Li Nie, age 64, of Arcadia, California

Aifeng Wan, age 53, of Arcadia, California

Yu Zhang, age 30, of Eastvale, California (identified as the van’s driver)

Isaiah Moreno, age 25, of Humble, Texas (previously identified as the Dodge Ram driver)

“This tragic incident required thorough coordination and careful attention to detail,” said Fremont County Coroner Brenda Dye. “I’m grateful to the Ada County Coroner’s Office and Idaho State Police Forensic Services for their professionalism and support. Their collaboration was essential to ensuring accurate identification and proper documentation for the families of those lost.”

The reason for the pickup’s movement remains under investigation. Crash reconstruction and additional testing are still underway, the release says.

“While ISP responds to many collisions, this was especially traumatic due to the challenging scene and number of lives affected,” said Captain Chris Weadick, Idaho State Police District 6. “This investigation required immense time and precision to gather the right information and respectfully serve the families.”

“We’re deeply grateful to the passersby who stopped to help and Sheriff Bart Quayle and his deputies from Fremont County who responded immediately. Their quick actions undoubtedly saved lives. This is what law enforcement looks like in Idaho—we work together when it matters most,” Weadick added.

“We want to thank Fremont County EMS and Fire, many of whom are volunteers, for their quick deployment, arrival, and critical role in triaging and assisting the wounded. Their response made a significant difference in the immediate aftermath.”

The investigation remains open pending final test results and continued reconstruction analysis.