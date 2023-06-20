Idaho State Police releases name of suspect in quadruple murder

KELLOGG, Idaho, June 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho State Police on Tuesday released the name the of suspect arrested after the deaths of four of his neighbors.

The 31-year-old suspect is Majorjon A. Kaylor, the ISP statement says. (Gephardt Daily has seen reports with the name given as Major Jon A. Kaylor, and has reached out to police to confirm which is correct.)

“Detectives continue investigating the events that led to the June 18 shooting deaths of four individuals in Kellogg, Idaho. It is believed the incident happened after a dispute between neighbors occurred,” the statement says.

“The 31-year-old male, Majorjon A. Kaylor, who was initially detained by law enforcement, has been charged with four counts of murder (Idaho Code 18-4003) and one count of burglary (Idaho Code 18-1401) in Shoshone County, Idaho.

“After appropriate investigative and notification procedures occur, the Shoshone County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the four deceased, along with their cause and manner of death.”

Kellogg has a population of about 2,374, according to Wikipedia. For reference, Utah cities with that approximate population are Willard (2,391 population), Enterprise (2,351), Kamas (2,324) and Marriot-Slaterville (2,307).