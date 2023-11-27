Idaho State Police report chain reaction crash west of Pocatello involving about 30 vehicles

POCATELLO, Idaho, Nov. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Interstate 86, west of Pocatello, Idaho, has reopened after a chain-reaction crash involving about 30 vehicles, according to Idaho State Police.

The incident happened at about 8 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-86, near milepost 56, the ISP statement says.

“A thick layer of fog covered part of the interstate, causing visibility to significantly decrease in a short amount of time, (and) caused vehicles to slow significantly,” the police statement says.

“Personal and commercial vehicles ran into each other causing a chain reaction of approximately 30 vehicles to be involved in the crash. A few people were transported to local hospitals by ambulance and personal vehicles with minor injuries.”

Traffic between exits 56 and 59 was blocked for about seven hours while emergency responders and tow trucks responded to assist those involved and to clear the scene, the ISP statement says.