Idaho State Police shares update on collision that killed 7, including international tourists

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho, May 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Idaho State Police on Tuesday released more information on the May 1 collision that killed seven people in two vehicles on Highway 20 near Henry Lake.

“Based on current evidence, investigating troopers have determined that the Dodge Ram pickup crossed the center line and struck the eastbound Mercedes passenger van,” the IPS news release says.

“The reason the pickup crossed the center line remains unknown and is under investigation. Crash reconstruction is ongoing, and ISP troopers are working to determine all contributing factors.”

The driver and lone occupant of the Ram pickup was Isaiah Moreno of Humble, Texas. Moreno, 25, died at the scene.

Six people died in the Mercedes van, which was registered to a California tour company that specializes in international clients. The eastbound van was west of Yellowstone National Park.

An earlier news release said that, of the 14 occupants in the Mercedes van, “passengers included 12 individuals of Chinese nationality and one of Italian nationality.”

“Due to a commercial vehicle’s involvement and the magnitude of the crash, the National Transportation Safety Board is also conducting an independent investigation,” the latest news release says.

“NTSB personnel have visited the scene and are reviewing evidence. While information is being shared between ISP and the NTSB, each agency is conducting its own investigation.”

Idaho State Police Sgt. Blake Higley shared a message:

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those lost in this tragedy,” he said in the release.

“We are incredibly grateful to the passersby who stopped to help and to the first responders whose quick actions and teamwork aided those in critical need. This was a challenging and emotional scene for everyone involved.”

The investigation remains active, and additional updates will be provided as information is verified and appropriate for release, the statement says.