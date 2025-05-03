International tourists among 7 killed Thursday in Idaho collision

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho, May 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho officials are working with international authorities to make next-of-kin death notifications after a two-vehicle crash Thursday that killed seven people.

The incident happened at 7:15 p.m. on State Route 20, near Henry’s Lake, west of West Yellowstone. Both vehicles caught fire after the collision.

The Idaho State Police released new details in the case on Saturday, indicating that, of the 14 occupants in the Mercedes van, “passengers included 12 individuals of Chinese nationality and one of Italian nationality.” The driver was licensed out of California, the statement says.

“The group was traveling to Yellowstone National Park on an excursion organized by Ctour Holiday LLC, a large-scale receptive tour operator that provides international travel services,” the Idaho State Police news release says.

“Due to the international nature of those involved, the process is complex and will take additional time. As part of the investigation, the deceased will be transported to the Ada County Coroner’s Office for autopsy and formal confirmation of identity. This step is essential to ensure accurate identification and documentation.”

ISP troopers are working closely with Ctour Holiday LLC and remain in contact with the Consulates of China and Italy as the investigation progresses, the statement says.

“Due to privacy considerations, no information regarding the medical status of the injured will be released,” the ISP release says.

The one person identified so far as deceased was the lone occupant of the Dodge Ramp pickup that collided with the Mercedes passenger van. The pickup driver was 25-year-old Isaiah Moreno of Humble, Texas.

Additional updates will be provided as information is verified and becomes available.