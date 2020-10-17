Iron County Commissioners blast Gov. Herbert’s new COVID-19 guidelines

PAROWAN, Utah, Oct 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A strongly worded letter signed by all three Iron County commissioners is critical of Utah’s new COVID-19 guidelines, announced Tuesday by Gov. Gary Herbert.

“We cannot in good conscience continue to hold our livelihoods hostage with guaranteed negative effects for fear of exceeding arbitrary transmission standards,” the three-page letter concludes.

“Instead, we will continue to encourage safe behaviors in the least restrictive manner while we carefully monitor the spread of COVID-19 and other social ills in our community.”

On the first page, the letter says the guidelines “characterize a dangerous overreach and pose a greater risk to our residents than other less-restrictive measures. Furthermore, many metrics are either unobtainable or otherwise ignore actual assessment of healthcare outcomes, ensuring the continuation of our “14-day flatten the curve” experiment, commenced this spring, with no end in sight.

The governor has not yet issued a response to the letter. Iron County is currently categorized as a “moderate risk” county.

Read the Iron County Commissioners’ three-page letter in full below or on Cozzens’ Facebook page.