Remains found in Iron County believed those of 71-year-old woman missing nearly a year

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Remains found Wednesday in Iron County are believed to be those of a woman missing since late October of last year.

The woman was Carol Stratton, 71, who was reportedly suffered from dementia and often became disoriented, officials said last year.

The body was found approximately 500 yards south of the Stratton farm, according to media reports. Because of the location, the remains are believed to be those of Stratton, but an autopsy will be required before the identity can be officially confirmed.

A Sliver Alert for Stratton was issued a few hours after she went missing, but that night, the temperature dropped to 7 degrees, fueling speculation by Iron County Sheriff officials that she could not have survived.

The remains were Wednesday by workers clearing the sagebrush for a rancher. The area had already been searched, according to reports.