Jon Hunstman shares update on day 6 of isolation after COVID-19 diagnosis

We’re into day 6 of strict isolation in the Huntsman home. As has been the case for the last few days, I’ve been experiencing the roller-coaster symptoms of COVID-19. I’m definitely starting to miss the social interaction with the loved ones in my household. pic.twitter.com/Dygkn6eoSc — Jon Huntsman (@JonHuntsman) June 15, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Jon Huntsman has shared an updated video message on day 6 of isolation following his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The former Utah governor, and one time GOP presidential candidate said in the message on Twitter, posted Monday afternoon: “How is everybody today? I wore a nice blue shirt for the occasion because Mary Kaye told me what I looked like last time was a little scroungey, so big improvement today. A little improvement in health as well, I heard back from so many of you that you’re interested in my health, and I’m grateful for that, thank you for being interested. And I’m doing just great and I’m going to be fine, we’re going to survive and we’re going to thrive. I have no question about that.

“It’s day six in isolation; that’s the hardest part of it right now, is being told by the county health department that I’m still ‘hot,’ so to speak, and contagious, therefore I have to remain in isolation for the next few days, until you get about 14 days that run from start to finish.

“And we’ve been very good around the Huntsman home, of making sure I stay here, and everyone stays in their far end of the home, which has worked out really well, although it’s an emotional grind, because you don’t realize how much you’re used to hanging with your loved ones. And being with them, and talking to them, and teasing them. And preparing meals and stuff, and just gossiping, and preparing for the next day, particularly when you’re running a campaign, there’s always a lot to do. And when nobody comes to see you, it’s a different kind of feeling altogether.

“So I am looking forward to not only a full recovery, and getting over the remaining symptoms that I have, which would include delirium. Now some would say if you’re in politics you suffer from that all the time, anyway. Not necessarily true, but you get delirium, dizziness, which is really disorienting, and probably the spookiest part of this whole thing, because you just don’t feel you.”

On Saturday, Huntsman shared the following message: “Hey everybody, I know I look like I just woke up, but you know what? I did. The one thing that marks this coronavirus, now that I’m sitting here, in day four of corona-confinement, is total and complete fatigue. I started the day out pretty well, thinking, boy the blue sky is out, and I’m feeling like I had a good night’s rest. And then, everything changes, and energy is just zapped from you and into bed you go.

“Well, last night was a little different in that my oxygen levels were pretty good, probably in about the 92 range, I ran a mild-grade fever last night but other than that things were pretty good after a pretty busy day yesterday. The last couple of days we tried to wake up and do some events, tried to put on a good face and pretend like you’ve got all the energy in the world; Zoom interviews and candidate events and stuff like that.

“But we’re doing our best and I really truly am grateful for my health generally. The one thing that really is quite strange is I can’t seem to get on top of my appetite. It’s insatiable. One day you don’t feel like eating a thing, you have no appetite at all, then the next you’re just famished. And it seems that your metabolism really does change, because without any kind of physical exertion; I’ve had none, you blow through a lot of calories, and it’s almost like the coronavirus itself is double or triple-timing your body and its desire or need to consume calories. So, I eat, and then I don’t eat, and then I try to eat again, and all the while I’ve just been losing weight. Really strange. And you lose tone and muscle pretty quickly, I guess that’s just to be expected. But generally, beyond that, I’m just very grateful for my health, I’m grateful for the family that is putting up with all of this.”

Huntsman tweeted the news of his diagnosis Wednesday morning.

“After a second try, test results came back positive for COVID-19,” he tweeted. “Have been experiencing classic symptoms… like so many others, my goal is to keep my family safe. Though isolated temporarily, we’ve never been more energized in this important race for Governor. The work goes on!”

Huntsman had tweeted last Tuesday, June 9, he was still awaiting his COVID-19 test results after being given the wrong results by health officials.

He said in a tweet late Tuesday morning: “Received a call from @saltlakehealth saying they had given me wrong results. Still awaiting my results from COVID-19 test last Friday. No word on family members either. Very illuminating to see the process firsthand.”

A follow-up tweet a little before 5 p.m. Tuesday said: “Quick update on my COVID-19 test; have now been told the sample container with my test was opened and has been discarded by the state. En route now to take another test. Very grateful for our healthcare professionals who have a hugely demanding job. What a learning process.”

A staffer in Huntsman’s office told Gephardt Daily the earlier result he was given may have been from a test he took earlier this year.

A tweet and accompanying video from Huntsman on Monday night said: “We are all concerned about the rising numbers of #COVID-19 cases in #Utah. Earlier today we had a fourth member of our campaign team test positive. I tested negative for the second time. Even though it is taking days to get testing results, our campaign is still moving forward.”

Huntsman added in his Monday video message: “I went in myself Friday night to get a test as did many members of my family. This was after our first colleague tested positive, late last week. I got the results back this morning, they are negative, we are still waiting on several other family members.”

He added: “Our campaign continues; we’ve never been more motivated or energized, even with the onset of these coronavirus cases, our concern first and foremost is for the safety and health and well-being of those terrific men and women who we work with in the campaign office. We are taking care of them, we are thinking about them and most importantly we are charging forward with great energy and enthusiasm.”

In a statement, Huntsman emphasized that the health of his staff members and the public are his primary concern. He said that his campaign is in the process of reaching out to anyone who might have been in contact with the infected staff members during the time individuals were potentially contagious.

The campaign’s headquarters also was being sanitized, according to the statement.

Watch Bill Gephardt’s interview with Hunstman here.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.