Jon Huntsman announces running mate prior to party primary for gubernatorial election

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Utah Governor and current gubernatorial primary candidate Jon Huntsman has announced his pick for Lieutenant Governor with a video posted Friday.

Huntsman has made Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi his running mate, describing her as “a remarkable person.”

“Welcome onboard, Michelle,” Huntsman says in the Twitter video. The two hug.

“It’s great to have you as part of the team,” Huntsman says.

“I am so excited and honored and privileged that you would ask me to join your team,” Kaufusi responds. “I just want you to know that I’m in 100%. The Kaufusi team is in 100%. We’re in this to win it.”

Huntsman welcome Kaufusi and her family them to the campaign.

“The Huntsman family is so delighted to be able to welcome them as part of our team.”

Kaufusi took office as mayor in 2017, and prior to that, served six years as a member of the Provo School Board. Huntsman served as Utah governor January 2005 through August 2009 before resigning to accept a series of series of federal level positions including Deputy United States Trade Representative, Ambassador to Singapore, and Ambassador to Russia.

Current primary candidates vying for their party’s nomination for the gubernatorial election are Democrat Zachary Moses and Republicans Spencer Cox, who is Utah’s current Lieutenant Governor, and Jeff Burningham, Jason Christensen, Gregory Hughes, Huntsman, Aimee Winder Newton and Thomas Wright.