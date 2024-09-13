Judge gives maximum sentence to son who killed mother in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A judge gave the maximum prison sentence to a 36-year-old Cedar City man for killing his mother in 2020, burying her under an out-building on her property, then using her financial cards.

Joshua James Glover was sentenced by 5th District Judge Mathew Bell to 15-years-to-life in prison for murder. He had pleaded guilty to a murder charge July 27 of this year, three days before his trial, avoiding the death penalty.

Prior to the sentencing Tuesday, Glover had been incarcerated in the Iron County Jail since Sept. 5, 2020, when he was arrested for the murder following a high-speed police chase, speeds reaching 70 mph in residential areas.

Glover was charged, according to court documents, after human remains were discovered a month earlier buried in the backyard of his 73-year-old mother, Kay Gosewisch, who had last been seen in April of 2020.

The remains were found under a freshly poured slab of concrete under an out building, confirmed through forensic testing to be those of Gosewisch.

Glover had withdrawn almost $7,000 from his mother’s checking account in dozens of smaller transactions in the months after she went missing.

The bank finally balked when he attempted a $5,000 withdrawal on Aug. 7, 2020, according to charging documents, telling him to bring his mother with him to complete the withdrawal.

He said he would the next day, but never returned, and was arrested within a month.

In addition to the murder charge, Glover had been charged with desecration of a corpse, two counts of unlawful possession of his mother’s financial cards, evading police and resisting arrest, a drug possession charge and two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. The additional charges were dismissed as part of the plea bargain in which he pleaded guilty to the murder charge.