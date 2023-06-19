Kansas lawmakers received more than 90 letters with ‘suspicious’ white powder

June 18 (UPI) — The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating more than 90 incidents of letters being sent to Kansas lawmakers containing a “suspicious” white powder.

State legislators began receiving the letters on Friday and by Sunday more than 90 had been received, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. No injuries have been reported.

“Today, KBI agents working alongside the FBI, KDHE, OSFM, Kansas National Guard, KHP, and several local police departments, sheriff’s offices, and fire departments have responded after mail was received by legislators and other public officials containing a suspicious white powder,” the KBI posted on Facebook.

The substances that have been tested have not been explosive or biohazardous, ABC News reported. The letters have reportedly been received largely by Republican lawmakers.

Rep. Tory Marie Blew, R-Great Bend, Kan., said on Facebook that she received one of the letters.

“I don’t know all the details, but as of now only Republican legislators have received this package,” she wrote. “This is not okay.”