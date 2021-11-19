Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha protest shootings

Nov. 19 (UPI) — A Wisconsin jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges related to the shooting of three people that left two dead during racial justice protests in Kenosha.

Prosecutors alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, traveled from nearby Antioch, Ill., armed with an AR-15-style rifle to instigate violence. Defense attorneys for Rittenhouse, now 18, argued that he acted in self-defense when he shot dead Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26.

The trial has been politically divisive, with confrontational protests playing out outside the courthouse. Five schools near the Kenosha County Courthouse moved to remote learning “out of an abundance of caution” this week as the jury deliberated.

Gov. Tony Evers put 500 National Guard on standby to support law enforcement in anticipation of the verdict.

Jurors also found Rittenhouse not guilty of attempted intentional homicide for severely wounding volunteer paramedic Gaige Grosskreutz.

Additionally, Rittenhouse was acquitted on two counts of recklessly endangering safety by attempting to shoot an unknown person who tried to kick him.