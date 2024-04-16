Lake Mead officials seek info on visitors recorded destroying rock formation

LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Nevada, April 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are seeking information on vandalism suspects recorded while toppling a natural rock formation.

In a video posted on social media, and reportedly recorded on April 7 at Redstone Dunes Trail, two men are shown “toppling natural rock formations at Redstone Dunes Trail,” says a post, shared with the frame grab, above.

“Information from visitors is often very helpful to investigators. If you were on the Redstone Dunes Trail on the evening of Sunday, April 7, 2024, or if you have information that could help identify the suspects, please submit a tip. You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know: CALL the NPS-wide Tip Line 888-653-0009; or visit ONLINE go.nps.gov/SubmitATip; or EMAIL [email protected].

The Lake Mead National Recreation Area – National Park Service post also suggests calling 911 to report the identities of the men pictured.

Find more in-depth information about Lake Mead National Recreation Area at www.nps.gov/lake.