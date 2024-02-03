Late-night magnitude 5.1 earthquake felt across Oklahoma

Feb. 3 (UPI) — A shallow, magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Oklahoma late Friday in a tremor that was felt across the vast majority of state, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake struck at 11:30 p.m. and was centered 5 miles northwest of Prague, Okla., located about 50 miles east of Oklahoma City, the USGS said.

A series of aftershocks followed, including a pair measuring at least magnitude 3.0.

The temblor occurred at a shallow depth of 1.8 miles and was felt from the Kansas state line in the north to the Texas state line in the south and as far east as Fort Smith, Ark.

Viewers reported to KOCO-TV the temblor was felt in Oklahoma cities such as Stillwater, Edmond, Norman and Tulsa.

Friday’s shock was felt just weeks after a cluster of quakes were reported near Arcadia, Okla., the largest of which was a 4.3 magnitude.

No reports of deaths, injuries or damage had been received as of early Saturday.