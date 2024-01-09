Lawmakers, celebrities, tech leaders gather in Las Vegas for CES 2024

Jan. 9 (UPI) — The Consumer Electronics Show is underway as the world’s most influential tech innovators and their fans gather in Las Vegas for a showcase of hot new gadgets amid a host of celebrities and fanfare.

Dubbed CES 2024, the annual tech industry convention, sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association, will have the show floor open through Friday after two days of media previews ending Monday and features major brands and tech startups who will unveil new and emerging technologies, as well as advancements in various fields such as robotics, artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will deliver the keynote address at 5 p.m. Tuesday, after revealing in December that he would discuss the critical role of AI in the global economy of the future.

“AI is fueling a fundamental shift, driving interconnectivity between technology and humanity,” Gelsinger said.

“At the center of this transition is silicon. Whether it is your PC, the checkout at your local retail store or your personal automobile, semiconductors are essential to maintaining and enabling our modern economies and lifestyles.

“At CES 2024, we will explore how these chips — amplified by innovative and open software — are enabling AI capabilities for consumers and business alike, creating a better, more sustainable and inclusive future for all.”

Among the other prominent names scheduled to attend the mega-conference are actor Robert Downey Jr., former NBA star Blake Griffin, investor Mark Cuban and comedian Howie Mandel, as well as musical artists T-Pain, Ludacris, Will.i.am, and the Wu-Tang Clan.

“CES has a long history of welcoming celebrities and ambassadors for the world’s most well-known brands, and this year is no exception,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA.

“We are excited for their participation at CES. These individuals and the brands they represent put a spotlight on important issues in the tech industry.”

The conference is expected to spotlight advancements in key areas like AI, sustainability, transportation, and digital health — showcasing how these innovations aim to tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

Attendees can look forward to immersing themselves in cutting-edge technologies presented by the big global brands, while gaining insights on future technology from industry thought leaders.

A host of Washington lawmakers and administration officials are also planning to attend.

U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., will speak at a Friday panel discussion on the status of key legislation affecting technology companies and U.S. tech consumers.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf, Federal Communication Commission commissioners Brendan Carr and Anna Gomez, and Federal Trade Commission Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter will participate in a Q&A session with the public Wednesday.

A Thursday panel will feature a number of federal officials from various Cabinet departments, including Treasury, Commerce and Homeland Security, who will discuss discuss policies around a range of pressing technological issues, including privacy, health innovation, trade policy, competition, AI and self-driving vehicles.

International policy was expected to be a major focus at the convention, as more than a third of the participants hail from more than 150 countries.