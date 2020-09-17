Layton police ID woman found dead in Kay’s Creek

LAYTON, Utah, Sept. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Layton Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead Tuesday night in Kay’s Creek.

The victim was Kristen Culhane.

“On Tuesday afternoon, a resident called to report he had discovered a body in Kay’s Creek south of Gentile Street,” a Layton Police statement says.

“We responded to investigate, and the deceased person has been identified as 46-year-old Layton resident Kristen Culhane.

“The victim had been reported as missing by a friend on Saturday,” the police statement says. “The cause of death is still under investigation.”

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to message the department or call police at 801-497-8300.