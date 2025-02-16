Living Planet Aquarium mourns loss of beloved clouded leopard, Koshi

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Living Planet Aquarium said goodbye to one of its big cats Saturday, as it mourns the loss of Koshi, one of its favorite wildlife attractions.

“We are heartbroken to share that Koshi, our beloved 10-year-old clouded leopard, has passed away,” the facility announced Saturday morning.

“Recently, Koshi was diagnosed with sudden-onset diabetes. While he initially showed signs of improvement after several days of supportive care, the disease ultimately took a toll, and he sadly passed away.”

Veterinary and animal care teams provided him with the best possible care, ensuring his comfort every step of the way, according to the Living Planet’s press release. “Koshi was a truly special part of our Aquarium family, and his presence will be deeply missed by both our staff and guests.

“We invite you to share your favorite memories and photos of Koshi in the comments,” officials said on the aquarium’s Facebook page. “Your kind words and support mean so much to our team during this difficult time. Thank you for helping us celebrate his life and the joy he brought to so many.”

Since the news was posted just after 10 a.m., the announcement had logged 638 icon clicks by 8 p.m., plus 68 comments and 28 shares.

Koshi and his companion Rhu, a female, both were introduced to the public in May of 2016, young transfers from the Houston Zoo. He was born at the Houston Zoo, and she at the Denver Zoo. The species is endangered.

Rhu is in good health, but is being monitored closely, the aquarium said Saturday.