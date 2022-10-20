Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister after 45 days

Oct. 20 (UPI) — Just 45 days into the job, much of it swirling in controversy, British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, stunning the political establishment.

Complaints about Truss and her plans grew louder not only from her opponents but fellow Conservatives for weeks, starting with a tax cut plan that led to the devaluation of the British pound and a bruising resignation letter from ex-Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

“I have spoken to the party chairman, Jake Berry, and he has confirmed that it will be possible to conduct a ballot and conclude a leadership election by Friday the 28th of October,” Brady said, according to The Guardian. “So, we should have a new leader in place before the fiscal statement which will take place on the 31st.”

Her departure makes her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. She replaced Boris Johnson this summer, who was forced out by his party after questions were raised about his character amid a string of scandals.

Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party called Truss’s resignation and the current state of British politics “beyond hyperbole and parody.” She called for a national election.

“There are no words to describe this utter shambles adequately,” she said on Twitter. “Reality [though] is that ordinary people are paying the price. The interests of the Tory party should concern no one right now. A general election is now a democratic imperative.

Labor Party Leader Keir Starmer and Liberal Democrats Leader Ed Davey also called for new general elections.

“After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos,” Starmer said, according to The Guardian. “In the last few years, the Tories have set record-high taxation, trashed our institutions and created a cost-of-living crisis.